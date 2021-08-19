Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Interim Financial Statements and Management Report of Fund Performance for the period ended June 30, 2021

Deans Knight Income Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deans Knight Income Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2021.

These documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website: www.dkincomecorp.com.

