Dress for Success San Francisco Celebrates Sweet 16 Anniversary

San Francisco, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dress for Success San Francisco (DFSSF) announced its 16th anniversary celebration and “Sweet 16” fundraising campaign, including a Casino Royale-themed annual gala, October 16th at The Palace, with special recognition of local honorees for their significant impact on the lives of women. 2021 recipients include hospitality expert and founding DFSSF Board Member Andrew Freeman, passionate political consultant, philanthropist and mentor Stefanie Roumeliotes and Emmy Award-winning TV news anchor, reporter and diversity advocate Dion Lim.

The local affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, a global non-profit organization, DFSSF empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

“The statistics for women leaving the workforce due to the global pandemic are devastating,” says DFSSF Executive Director Erin Badillo. “Women have been laid off or forced to quit jobs at an alarming rate, intensifying the inequalities we already face,” she continues. “It’s our mission to help reverse these trends by serving and supporting women in every way we can.”

Striving for a world where all women are financially independent and treated with dignity and respect, DFSSF directly impacts their lives and those of their families. Since 2005, the mission includes foundational Career Wardrobe programming along with a suite of other workforce development and employment retention programs, made possible only through individual giving, corporate donations and volunteers to the non-profit. This year, in addition to an annual fundraising gala, they are celebrating the organization’s growth over the past 16 years and the future years to come.

“Dress for Success San Francisco is about so much more than a new outfit. It’s about hope, confidence and success,” says Badillo. “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 16 years and countless lives changed. Now more than ever women need our support, and we need yours.”

Over the last 16 years, so much has changed—from economic, cultural, health and even fashion revolutions. DFSSF is celebrating the changes inspired in the lives of the over nine-thousand women served, and the ability to meet and welcome shifting demands for services amidst a rapidly evolving world, and ever-changing landscape of the city. Important new initiatives include piloting a Digital Equity program to provide laptops to more than 100 women who otherwise would not have the equipment needed to apply for and succeed in their jobs.

With the help of financial contributions and partners, Dress for Success San Francisco’s Sweet 16 celebration kicks off with 16 client success stories, original “art cards” available for purchase and a new website, all designed to serve women for years to come.

Individual art cards are available for a $16 donation—with the first $5K matched by generous partner, 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The note cards feature unique and colorful designs and illustrations, created by female artists who are committed to supporting other women through their work, and have close ties to the Bay Area. The amazing contributing artists include Bria Goeller, Emanuella Israel, Haelyn Lee, and Angela Lui.

Updated COVID-19 Gala Event Policy

Dress for Success San Francisco is carefully monitoring the COVID-19 situation and we will be following all San Francisco City and County guidelines for the event. As of 8.13.2021, we are still planning to have an in-person event on October 16th. We will continue to monitor City and County health and safety guidelines as they become available and update you accordingly.

All attendees are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination for entry into the event. This will include all guests of table hosts and sponsors. “Fully vaccinated” means that the event date, October 16, 2021, is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside the venue at all times, except when consuming food or beverage.

