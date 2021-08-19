Massively popular Chinese fast-food chain Bingz Crispy Burger announces opening of first store in North America, unveils big plans for expansion

Markham, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bingz Crispy Burgers have announced the opening of its first store in North America. With burgers so delicious you won’t believe your taste buds, a little-known culinary fact in the West is that the Chinese burger has a history of more than 2,000 years, originating in the ancient Qin Dynasty.

Bingz Burgers officially launched in Markham at the end of May. The company was founded in 2014 in Beijing, China, by two Tencent programmers, and soon became one of the most iconic food chains in the country. Currently, it has over 70 outlets in Beijing and branches in several other cities, with sales of more than 60 million Chinese burgers in the past seven years. The menu offers a variety of flavors. Customers can choose from slightly spicy all-natural pork to tender beef with black pepper, all served between crispy buns. All-natural meats are mixed and stewed with combinations of spices, and the crispy pastry crust is baked on-site in Bingz's store.

According to a report by American market research agency NPD, the number of food outlets in Canada declined by 5,000 in 2020 from 66,000 in 2016. Fast-food sandwich chains were the hardest hit, with restaurants closing left and right. However, there was one big notable exception in Toronto. The locally unknown Bingz Crispy Burger made a bold foray into the GTA food fray. Word got out and customers were lining up beyond the perimeter of the Markham Plaza it calls home within the first month.

According to reports, while customers were unfamiliar with the new brand, and the idea of a Chinese burger, many assumed it was just another Chinese food chain in their neighborhood and gave it a try. Word of mouth spread, and customers began sharing online promotions on social media with friends. Nobody wanted to miss the Bingz Crispy Burger craze and lineups were disappointed to find a sell-out situation. But they kept returning to an outlet that was ready for the mass appetite. As the restaurant is limited to 400 guests a day, the lineup never ended. Markham had discovered Bingz!

According to prices, it's fair to estimate that the outlet's monthly turnover could reach as high as CAD $400,000, a number at the top end of the food retail scale in Toronto and Canada generally.

Bingz Crispy Burger now tops the Yelp chart. More importantly, now that Toronto has just resumed in-house dining, it's totally reasonable to expect sales numbers to grow. Bingz is on course to surpass well-known competitors in August.

Recently Jollibee, a multinational Filipino fast-food chain, set up shop here. Similarly, other Chinese enterprises are also looking overseas for new foodie markets in the West, following the arrival of more and more Asian immigrants. Bingz Crispy Burger is riding the wave in Canada, a country famous for its incredibly diverse food offerings.

Attachments