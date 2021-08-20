Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Emergent BioSolutions, Peloton, and Vroom on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS), Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), and Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (NYSE: EBS)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Emergent BioSolutions on April 19, 2021.

According to the complaint: (1) Emergent’s Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (2) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (3) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements about Emergent’s ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Then on, July 30, 2021, Emergent said it has received inquiries and subpoenas from many U.S. authorities related to its abilities to manufacture COVID-19 bulk drug substance.

To learn more about our investigation into Emergent BioSolutions go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EBS

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Peloton on April 29, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton’s Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Peloton’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about our investigation into Peloton go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PTON

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Vroom, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Vroom on March 22, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about our investigation into Vroom go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VRM

