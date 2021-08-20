Belships ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.40 today

Oslo, 20 August 2021
The shares in Belships ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.40 from today, 20 August 2021.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
