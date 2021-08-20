Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast - 2026

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM)-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Implantable Cardiac monitors, historical and forecasted patient pool as well as the Implantable Cardiac monitors market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The report provides an overview of Implantable Cardiac monitors and their applications, market share of the individual devices, current and forecasted Implantable Cardiac monitors market Size from 2018 to 2026, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Implantable Cardiac monitors Overview



Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) also called as implantable loop recorders, are needed to assist physicians in diagnosing the cardiac rhythm of the patients, ensuring that the patient has a healthy and well-functional heart. ICM are used in continuous monitoring of the heart in case of adverse conditions such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure etc.

The monitoring can be performed in a continuous fashion for a period of two to three years, owing to the advanced level batteries with maximized durability. Hence, these devices can be used adequately in patients that require extended periods of monitoring and treatment like infrequent arrythmias. The preference for implantable cardiac monitors is increasing at a drastic rate, owing to the limited patient stay at the hospital or clinics after surgical procedures, the cost-effectiveness of these medical devices and the escalating aging population.



Industry Trends



There have been various developments and collaborations in the field of implantable cardiac monitors.

On 7th July 2020, Medtronic Company received the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark approval for its device LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor composed with remote programming function. In January 2019, the remotely monitoring company Geneva Healthcare announced acquisition of Geneva Healthcare, creator of a remote monitoring platform for implantable cardiac devices, for about USD 45 million in upfront cash with additional performance-based earn-out considerations of no less than USD 20 million.

On May 20, 2020, Biotronik had announced its new alliance with Acutus Medical to create a profound portfolio of electrophysiology, mapping, ablation, and accessory products for the catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias across different markets that also included Europe and Asia. The main objective of this new alliance was to optimize patient care by combining the plethora of devices and monitors that would be linked digitally. This can take place via Biotronik's Home monitoring network with the Actus system to help transmit real-time data between physicians and patients (DAIC, 2020).

Angel Medical Systems had partnered with Flextronics, a leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider that had helped as its manufacturing partner in the development of their product AngelMed Guardian system(Med Device Online, 2012).

KOL- Views



To keep up with the market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Implantable Cardiac monitors domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging market trends in Implantable Cardiac monitor market. This will support the clients in making informed business decisions by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



