Global Business Jet Market Report 2021: Super Cruise Phase Fuelled by Growing Demand for Private Aviation amid ongoing Pandemic Woes

The "Global Business Jet Market - 2021-2030 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Business Jet Market in the Super Cruise Phase Fuelled by Growing Demand for Private Aviation amid ongoing Pandemic Woes

The Global Business Jet market has been making a strong & steady recovery from the pandemic woes and is faring much better than its way larger, commercial aviation counterpart, in the pandemic stricken world witnessing a rapid surge in need for private travel, and is experiencing a strong uptick in demand, sales & fleet utilization across the board.

The market for business jets has witnessed a strong recovery, spearheaded by the U.S., marked by a sharp increase in aircraft deliveries along with a surge in order intake across industry OEMs, for the first half of 2021.

The market demand dynamics, too, have been even across market segments and have been favorable even for the light & medium jets segments as well, this time round, with an unusual demand renaissance for business & private aviation with the erstwhile first/business class travel effectively giving way to private flights.

A strong proportion of demand for light & pre-owned business jets is coming from first time jet buyers, amid ongoing pandemic woes and the growing need for safe & secure bio-bubbles, with the ongoing conditions likely to continue to favor demand for business jets over near term. The demand originating from corporate customers & high net worth individuals, the core & traditional pivots of business aviation, too, remains buoyant.

The pre-owned business jet market, too, has been doing really well with demand outpacing supply by a huge margin and spiking up the prices in turn, while simultaneously, also narrowing the price gap between new & pre-owned aircrafts and turning it effectively into a seller's market in an unusual turn of events. Bombardier's latest foray into the pre-owned segment is a clear testimony.

This gold rush for private jets is also likely to give a significant boost to demand for new jets going forward. Some industry OEMs have already raised their profit forecasts for 2021 and are also mulling plans for production rate increases over near term subject to the ability of supply chains to tag along.

The fleet activity levels across operators and private business jet owners, too, have already resurged to pre-pandemic levels in the U.S., auguring well for the industry. Overall, the business jet market is likely to register a strong, double digit year-on-year growth for the year 2021 with an average 4%-5% CAGR growth rate likely to be clocked through the end of the decade.

The long term fundamentals of business aviation remain strong & well in place, with regulatory mandates & sustainability focus, likely to drive new aircraft sales apart from modernization & upgrade of existing aircrafts translating into an overall fillip for the industry over medium term.

Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major disruption & transformation with the advent of supersonic business jets, which are likely to become a reality towards the middle-to-late 2020s, with a number of start-ups & industry OEMs working actively towards the same and operating at different stages of R&D.

Business aviation is also likely to face a stiff challenge from upcoming civil rotorcrafts, starting with the AW609 which is likely to enter service over near term, apart from taking on the innovative & disruptive business models, likely to be unfolded on the Urban Aerial Mobility (UAM) front, over medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape

Section 1: Global Business Jet Market

Market Overview

Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate

Market Size

Market Segmentation & Competing Aircraft Programs across Key Segments

Key Market Drivers

Section 2: Competitive Landscape

2.1 Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs

2.2 Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments

2.3 Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings

2.4 Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs for 2020

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs

Section 3: Top 5 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 4: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position

Section 5: OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6: SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2030

Section 7: Key Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2030

1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

2 Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2030

3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

4 Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments for Markets /Regions

