Global Asthma Drugs Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Chiesi Farmaceutici, Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, AstraZeneca Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asthma Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Medication, Administration, Source, Organization, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Asthma Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 15.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.
Market Dynamics
The growing incidence of asthma & other breathing syndromes is one of the significant elements increasing the market's progress. Increasing awareness among the population about the accessibility of asthma therapeutics and the growth of blend remedies for the medication of respiratory disorders is another expansion factor for the market.
Some of the other aspects that drive the market are medical sciences development, cumulative healthcare expenditures, widespread research, and upgrades in healthcare structure. Though, stringent government supervisory necessity for the approval of asthma drugs, patent termination of the drugs, and the drugs indicating side effects restrict the market growth.
Market Segmentation
- By medication, the market is classified as quick-relief medications, long-term control medications, and others. Amongst all, the long-term control medications segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Administration, the market is classified as tablets and capsules, liquids, inhalers, injections, and sprays and powders. Amongst all, the tablets and capsules segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Source, the market is classified as environment and generic. Amongst the two, the generic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Organization, the market is classified as private and public. Amongst the two, the public segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Application, the market is classified as pediatric, adult, and adolescent. Amongst all, the adults segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
Recent Developments
- OMRON Healthcare launches a wheeze detection device to pre-empt asthma attacks in kids. - 3rd December 2020
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Launches Two Digital Inhalers For Asthma Patients. - 22nd September 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Vectura Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, etc.
