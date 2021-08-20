Global $10 Bn Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Markets to 2026: Focus on Biologics, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, PDE4 Inhibitors

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 7.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Market Dynamics



The major factor driving the growth of the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is the growing incidence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis, increasing emphasis on systematic therapies, increasing pharmacological products in developing countries, and the rise in awareness regarding the availability of treatments for the disease.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of targeted treatments such as Eucrisa and Dupixent is propelling the market. In addition, government initiatives to provide better and more inexpensive treatment and the availability of advantageous reimbursement rules are anticipated to provide more opportunities for the growth of the market.



However, poor reimbursement policies in developing regions worldwide are expected to be major restraints on the atopic dermatitis market's growth, whereas allergic reactions to off-label therapies and product patent expiration are creating challenges for the market's growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

By Drug Class, the market is classified into biologics, calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, and pde4 inhibitors. Amongst all, the biologics segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified injectable, oral, and tropical. Amongst all, the injectable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Sanofi buys US biotech company Principia for $3. 4bn. - 17th August 2020

Bayer strengthens collaboration with One Drop via nearly $100M in new investment, commitments - 24th August 2020

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are

AbbVie Inc

Bausch Health Companies

Bayer AG

Biofrontera AG

