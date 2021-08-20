China Sanitary Ware Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Sanitary Ware Market, By Product Type (Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns; Wash Basins; Bath Tubs; Urinals; Others), By End Use (Residential/Household Vs. Non-Residential/Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese Sanitary Ware Market was valued at USD8.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD19.54 billion by 2026F, growing at a CAGR of 14.71%

Over the years, the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market, which include products like water closets & bidets, basins, squat toilets, bath tubs, urinals, etc., is growing at a tremendous rate on account of various technological developments such as less water-consuming water closets, health monitoring closets, etc.

The demand for various sanitary ware products is increasing from different sectors such as commercial and industrial, which will aid the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market in the next five years. Moreover, consumers all around the country are adopting latest sanitary ware products with upgradations in their design, and inclusion of various technologies like toilets with digital scale, auto close technology, etc.

As a result, sanitary ware demand is anticipated to increase further in the forecast period. Moreover, improvement in sanitation system, and increasing awareness about latest sanitary products are some of the other major drivers for the growth of the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market.

During the lockdown period, following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government temporarily halted all sort of activities including production and manufacturing of non-essential products, construction activities, etc.

On one hand the production halt led to a shortage of supply of sanitary ware products in China, whereas, on the other hand, the disruption in construction activities led to a temporary decline in demand for such products. Thus, during the lockdown, both the demand and supply of sanitary ware products witnessed significant disturbance, which hindered the growth of the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market to some extent.

Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns have dominated the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market on account of presence of commercial hubs and global trade centers in this region. Also, the urban consumers in this region are showing greater inclination towards using technologically advanced sanitary ware products as they are continuously spending on products that would enhance their standard of living.

To remain competitive in the market companies are continuously upgrading themselves by introducing new sanitary ware brands, products and announcing mergers & acquisitions.

Major players operating in the Chinese Sanitary Ware Market are

Kohler (China) Investment Co. Ltd.

TOTO China Co. Ltd.

ARROW Wrigley Home Furnishing Group Co., Ltd.

Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

Hengjie Sanitary Ware Group Co., Ltd.

Roca China Co. Ltd.

Kaies Sanitary Ware (China) Co., Ltd.

Foshan Gaoming Annwa Ceramic Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

American Standard (China) Co. Ltd.

Joyou Building Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

China Sanitary Ware Market, By Product Type:

Toilets/Water Closets & Cisterns

Wash Basins

Bath Tubs

Urinals

Others

China Sanitary Ware Market, By End-Use:

Residential/Household

Non-Residential/Commercial

China Sanitary Ware Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Sales

Direct/Institutional Sales

