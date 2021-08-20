Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2027 - Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Ultrafiltration Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies

Select Key Market Drivers

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth

End-Use Market Perspective

Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor

Competitive Analysis

Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems

Competitive Technologies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Technological Advancements Fueling the Market

Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities

Trend towards Larger Modules

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth

Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry

Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes Development

Aquaporins Gain Attention

New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Desalination Dominates RO Market

Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements

Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical Applications

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma Industry

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media

Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview

Key Macro Level Growth Drivers

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 101

