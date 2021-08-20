Global Membrane Separation Technology Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2027 - Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$17.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Ultrafiltration Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude
- Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies
- Select Key Market Drivers
- Developing Markets to Drive Growth
- Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth
- End-Use Market Perspective
- Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor
- Competitive Analysis
- Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems
- Competitive Technologies
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- 3M Purification Inc. (USA)
- Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)
- Culligan International Company (USA)
- Degremont SA (France)
- Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)
- EMD Millipore (USA)
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
- GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)
- GEA Group AG (Germany)
- Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)
- Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Kubota Corp. (Japan)
- Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)
- Pall Corporation (USA)
- Pentair plc (UK)
- Pervatech BV (Netherlands)
- Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Veolia Environnement SA (France)
- Xylem, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth
- Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead
- Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace
- Technological Advancements Fueling the Market
- Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities
- Trend towards Larger Modules
- Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth
- Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth
- Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum
- Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
- Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry
- Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing
- Rise of Nanofiltration
- Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
- Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes Development
- Aquaporins Gain Attention
- New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes
- Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns
- Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold
- Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
- Desalination Dominates RO Market
- Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements
- Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical Applications
- Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma Industry
- Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies
- Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media
- Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview
- Key Macro Level Growth Drivers
- Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water
- Expanding Population Fuels Demand
- Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 101
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5ssax