Global Electrodes for Medical Device Market Analysis Report 2021: Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure

Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market to Reach $794 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrodes for Medical Devices estimated at US$664.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$794 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
ECG Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$321.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TENS Electrodes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $179.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Electrodes for Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$179.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$157.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Ion-Selective Electrodes Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Ion-Selective Electrodes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Shift towards Single Use Electrodes
- Continued Use of Re-Usable Electrodes - A Cause of Concern
- Inefficiency of Cleaning Procedures - Studied and Validated
- Disposable Electrodes Help Stave Off HAIs
- Re-Use of Single Use Electrode - Not a Safe Proposition
- Wet Vs Dry Electrodes
- Electrodes with Hydrogels Gain Popularity
- Dry Electrodes Garner Significant Attention
- Ambulatory Healthcare Drives Interest in Dry Electrode Technology
- Dry Electrodes Overcome Short Circuit Issues in Arrays
- Hybrid Wet-Dry Electrodes to Address Concerns in Individual Technologies
- Nanotechnology to Enhance Functionality of Electrodes
- Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure
- Textile Electrodes - An Emerging Area of Interest
- Popularity of Ag/AgCl as Electrode Material
- Novel Electrode Backing Materials Enable Longer Application
- Platinum Gains Popularity as Electrode Material
- Trends in ECG Monitoring Electrodes
- Electrodes Play a Pivotal Role in Growing Sophistication of Cardiac Monitoring
- The Evolution of Electrode Materials in ECG
- Dry Electrodes for ECG Take Multiple Forms
- Demand for ECG Electrodes Continue to Rise
- Dry ECG Electrodes yet to Make a Mark in Clinical Settings
- A Focus on Issues Related to Use of Gel and Dry Electrodes in ECG
- Flexible Electrodes Overcome Drawbacks of Solid Electrodes
- Self-Adhesive Pads Gain Ground over Paddle Electrodes
- Need for Superior Electrode Technology in Premature Infants Monitoring
- New Graphene-Based Electrodes for ECG Shows Promise
- FEEP Promises to Address Conventional Issues with Non-Contact ECG Electrodes
- Silver Nanowire Dry Electrodes in Holter Monitors - New Research Work Shows Improved Holter's Efficiency
- Offset Electrodes Overcome Motion Artifacts
- Electrodes with Offset Studs Lose Appeal
- Development of Wearable, Patch Monitors - A Threat to ECG Electrodes
- Trends in EEG Electrodes
- Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
- Technological Advances in EEG Electrodes
- Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable
- Defibrillator Electrodes - A Perspective of Historical Design Evolution
- Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages
- Growing Popularity of Non-Invasive Techniques to Hamper Prospects of Fetal Scalp Electrodes
- New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
- Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
- New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
