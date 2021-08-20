Global Enterprise Text Publishing Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $28 Billion by 2028 - Opportunities in the Substantial Growth of Edtech Companies in APAC

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Text Publishing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Enterprise Text Publishing Market is expected to grow from US$ 15,483.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28,065.2 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Rise in Adoption of Self-Paced Learning Drives Enterprise Text Publishing Market

In self-paced or on-demand learning, students learn in their own time. They can be from the same class, but they work at their own pace to complete assignments and proceed through the course. The number of educational institutions, which offer online distance learning courses, is increasing due to the rising popularity of online and distance learning. Generally, professionals who want to acquire higher educational degrees but cannot dedicate themselves to a full-time course due to work commitments undertake self-paced courses from institutions for career growth.



For instance, upGrad Education Private Limit offers for working professionals a self-paced Master of Business Administration (MBA) program from the Liverpool Business School across various functional domains. The course provides a complete range of study material in digital format to all its registered students; they can refer to the material and plan study as per their feasibility. Thus, the escalating adoption of self-paced learning across the world is fueling the growth of the enterprise text publishing market.



Education is one of the important sectors wherein digitalization is growing rapidly owing to the growing use of smart devices such as interactive displays, tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Furthermore, the increased adoption of online/e-learning courses, online tests, virtual classrooms, edutainment, and digital textbooks (e-books) boosts the growth of the global enterprise text publishing market.



China, the US, and India are three of the most notable countries with expanding scope for digitalization in the education sector. Growing investments in EdTech businesses that incorporate sophisticated technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) into education solutions are accelerating the digitalization of this sector.



Additionally, schools and universities in most of the countries globally are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is further boosting the adoption of digital technologies in the education sector.

The number of schools, universities, and educational institutes adopting distance learning and virtual classrooms to provide continuous and uninterrupted education is increasing due to social distancing measures imposed by governments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Enterprise Text Publishing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Enterprise Text Publishing Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of E-Books Among Schools and Universities

5.1.2 Rising Digitalization in Education Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Common Challenges Related to Adoption of E-Books

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Substantial Growth of Edtech Companies in APAC

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Self-Paced Learning

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Enterprise Text Publishing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Enterprise Text Publishing Market Overview

6.2 Enterprise Text Publishing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Enterprise Text Publishing Market - Geographic Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Enterprise Text Publishing Market

7.2.1 Enterprise Text Publishing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.2.2 Enterprise Text Publishing Market, by Key Country

7.2.2.1 Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Enterprise Text Publishing Market



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Initiative

9.3 Merger and Acquisition

9.4 New Development



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Key Facts

10.2 Business Description

10.3 Products and Services

10.4 Financial Overview

10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Key Developments

Hurix Digital

Kotobee (Vijua)

VitalSource Technologies

Excelsoft Technologies

Impelsys Inc.

Issuu

Lulu Press, Inc.

Kortext

Magic EdTech

RedShelf

