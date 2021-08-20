Global $34.43 Bn Raw Tobacco Leaves Markets, 2021-2028: Introduction of Distinguished Premium Products Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raw Tobacco Leaves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Leaf Type (Virginia, Oriental, and Others) and Application (Smoking Tobacco, Moist and Dry Snuff, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The raw tobacco leaves market is projected to reach US$ 34,436.28 million by 2028 from US$ 31,045.19 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2021 to 2028

Tobacco products are made by curing raw tobacco leaves. Tobacco leaves contain nicotine and a volatile alkaloid that stimulate brain function. Dried raw tobacco leaves are commonly utilized in various products such as cigarettes, shisha, pipes, and cigars. To make tobacco leaves consumable, tobacco product manufacturers add various flavorings and chemicals to them.



Based on leaf type, the raw tobacco leaves market is segmented into leaves and leaf powder, oils, seeds, and others. In 2020, the virginia segment accounted for the largest market share. Virginia, or flue-cured tobacco, is also known as 'bright tobacco' because of its golden-yellow to deep-orange color while curing. It is typically cured for a week in heated barns and has a light, vibrant flavor, and taste.

It grows exceptionally well in rainy areas, such as Georgia (USA), southern Brazil, and Zimbabwe, and can be found in almost every cigarette blend. Virginia tobacco is the most widely consumed tobacco across the world. It is grown, harvested, cured, and processed in a variety of methods. It has a nicotine range from 1% to 4% and sugar ranges from 4% to 25%. Virginia tobacco contains a large amount of sugar and makes the cigarette smoke sweeter..



The raw tobacco leaves market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 due to, improvements in retail infrastructure and intensive brand campaigns by prominent tobacco companies, such as Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, in key markets such as China, Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines are likely to support the market expansion in this region.

10. Overview - Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak



11. Company Profiles

Universal Corporation

Sopariwala Exports

Alliance One International Inc.

Leaf Only

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Leafcon International

BBM Bommidala Group

Star Agritech International

JT Group

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc.

