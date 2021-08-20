Global Bone Densitometers Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027 - Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for the Market

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Densitometers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Bone Densitometers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bone Densitometers estimated at US$890.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Axial Bone Densitometers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$531.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Bone Densitometers segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $240.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Bone Densitometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$240.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Bone Densitometers - Market Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Sizing the Market
- Analysis by Region
- Analysis by Product Segment
- Select DEXA systems available in the market
- Aging Population - A Driving Growth Factor
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Beammed Ltd. (Israel)
- CompuMed, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (USA)
- The DMS Group (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Bone Densitometers Market
- Osteoporosis - Factsheet
- Osteoporosis in Men
- Hip Fracture
- Vertebral Fracture
- Rising Obesity Levels Spur Demand
- Increasing Number of Menopausal Women - A Major Market Driver
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries Induces Momentum in the Market
- Market Driven by Technology
- Ultrasound Technology Gaining Importance
- Advancements in DXA Technology Drive Improvements in Osteoporosis Diagnosis
- Rising Demand for Total Scan DXA Methods
- Cross-Calibration of Densitometers Facilitate Multicenter Genetic Studies
- Densitometers Provide Visual Proof of Osteoporosis Risk
- Shortcomings of DXA in Vertebral Fracture Diagnosis
- pQCT Scores Over DXA in Pediatric Osteoporosis Assessment
- Challenges Remain
- Technological Developments in Bone Densitometry
- Discovery DXA
- TBS iNsightT - A New Tool for Improving Fracture Risk Identification in DXA
- CM-200 light
- Horizon DXA
- Bone Structural Model by Stereolithography
- New Technique in Ultrasound for Measuring Bone Density
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Axial Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Axial Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Axial Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Peripheral Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Peripheral Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Peripheral Bone Densitometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 15
