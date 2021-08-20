Grant of Share Options

Dublin, IRELAND

Providence Resources P.l.c. Grant of Share Options
Dublin and London – August 20 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, announces that the Board has agreed to award the following share options over ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company (the “Options”) to non-executive directors of the Company:

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan                                 4,500,000

Peter Newman                                            4,500,000

The Options will vest in three equal tranches on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date , and are exercisable at a price of Euro 0.046 per share.

For further information please contact:

ENQUIRIES
Providence Resources P.l.c.        Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan Linn, CEO

Job Langbroek
Investor Relations

J&E Davy                                        Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell

MEDIA ENQUIRIES
Murray Group                                Tel: +353 87 6909735
  Joe Heron

 


