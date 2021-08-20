Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $563.2 Billion by 2027 - Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market to Reach $563.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings estimated at US$397.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$563.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ferro-Alloy Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$219.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$201.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Metal Stampings Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Metal Stampings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
- An Introduction to Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
- Metal Stampings
- Metal Forgings
- Ferro-Alloy Castings & Non-Ferrous Metal Castings
- Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings: A Prelude
- Developing Countries Propel Market Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Metal Stampings Market: End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand Trends
- Blanking Emerges as the Most Widely Used Metal Stamping Technique
- Automotive Industry: The Leading End Use Market for Metal Stamping
- Advances in Metal Stamping Technology Augurs Well for Future Market Prospects
- Ferro-Alloy Castings: A Major Product Category
- Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment to Benefit from Aluminum Castings Demand
- Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category
- Metal Forgings: Applications in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
- Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics of Metal Stampings, Forgings & Castings Market
- Opportunities for Automotive Metal Stamping
- Metal Castings in Automotive Market: A Review
- Auto Industry Shift towards Light Metal Stampings & Cast Parts
- Die Cast Auto Parts to Find Favor As Engineering Focus Shifts to Lightweighting
- Strong Preference for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Segment
- Steel Growing in Prominence in Automobiles
- Employing Environmental Friendly Practices
- Limited Success of Traditional Design Principles
- Smaller Lots Production Demand Reduction in Die Costs
- Extended Die Life, Decentralized Structure to Achieve Cost Reduction
- Production Machinery Demand Shapes Trends in Metal Stampings, Forgings & Castings Market
- Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
- With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, Demand for Stamped, Forged and Cast Aircraft Structures and Components Decline
- Consumer Appliances & Electronics Demand Sets the Tone for Aluminum Castings Market Growth
- Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain Spurs Demand from Power Industry
- Novel Defense Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
- Technological Advancements in Casting Systems Spur Growth
- Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
- Product Developments & Technology Innovations
- Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High-Entropy-Alloys
- Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting
- Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies
- Metal 3D Printing to Overcome Shortcomings of Traditional Metal Casting
- Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability and Mechanical Properties of Forging Preforms
- Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forging of Titanium Aluminide
- Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials
- Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
- Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore
- R&D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings
- Key Issues & Challenges
- Emergence of Plastics as a Substitute
- Captive Inhouse Casting Operations of End-Customers: Threat to Dedicated Metal Casters
- Rising Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
