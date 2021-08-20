Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report 2021: Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption among Enterprises

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Network Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market to Reach $97.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Network Equipment estimated at US$67.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

WLAN, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Network Security segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Enterprise Network Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Access Points & Controllers Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Access Points & Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Enterprise Ethernet Switching: A Changing Market

Shifts in Switch Ports Imperative

Modular Vs Fixed Configuration Switches

Recent Market Activity

Routers Market

Routing Market Set to Decline

Shift in Speeds Continue in Routers

Edge Routers to Lose Relevance

Gradual Shift From Wired to Wireless Networking - A Challenge for Routers

Adoption of 100 GBE (Gigabit Ethernet) - Business Case for Ethernet Switches and Routers

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Spurs Opportunities for Router Sales

Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market?

WLAN Market - An Overview

Increasing WLAN Deployments Spurs Growth in Enterprise Network Market

Proliferation of Wi-Fi Technology Drives Growth for Enterprise WLAN Equipment

Growth in Mobile Computing and BYOD Culture Bodes Well for the Market

Mobile Technology Replacing Wired Networking, Drives WLAN Equipment Market

Shift from LTE to Wi-Fi Supports Growth of WLAN Equipment

Transition to 802.11ac Standard - A Significant Technological Breakthrough

Expansion of Cloud Networking Drives the WLAN Market

WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance

Rationale for Adoption of WOCs

Growth in Branch Office Operations Drive Demand for WOC

Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels WOC Adoption

Increasing Workforce Mobility to Drive Business Case for WOCs

Wider Availability of IPv6 Ready Products to Drive Adoption among Enterprises

Other Trends

Factors Determining Sustainability of Enterprise Network Equipment

Operating Life Affects Useful Life of Enterprise Network Equipment

Enhancing Products' Useful Life

Considering Operating Cost

EOL Policies and Announcements by Vendors

Application Delivery Controls (ADCs) Market

'Webification' of Enterprise Applications Opens Up Huge Opportunities for ADC

ADCs Infuse Efficiency in Web Applications Delivery

Enterprise Data Centers: The Core End-Users of ADC

Features Influencing Uptake of ADCs in Enterprises: Ranked in Order of Influence

Rising Data Center Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

ADC Gaining Priority in Consolidated Data Center

ADC Deployments Remain High Among Large Enterprises & MNCs

SMBs Aim to Leverage ADC's Proficiency in Load Balancing & Traffic Optimization

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gradual Transition to IPv6 Entails Need for Compatible Network Equipment

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects

Expanding Broadband Connectivity and WiFi 5Ghz Technology Spurs Adoption

Opportunity Indicators:

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets: Opportunity for Growth

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advancing 3G/4G Networking Technologies

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization - Business Cases for Enterprise Network Equipment

Key Statistical Findings

Improving Economy to Bode Well for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

