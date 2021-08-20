Kvika banki hf. will publish its Q2 financial results on Thursday 26 August 2021

| Source: Kvika banki hf. Kvika banki hf.

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Kvika banki hf. will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday 26 August, estimated publishing time is at 9:00 am. A meeting to present the results to market participants will be held the same day at Kvika´s headquarters, on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, at 16:00 pm. The meeting will also be streamed to the following website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-26-agust-2021/

Meeting participants are able to send questions before or during the meeting via fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is.
Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting.