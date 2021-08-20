Global Intravenous Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027 - IV Catheters to Account for $4.7 Billion of the Total Market value

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Administration Sets Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Administration Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path
- Recent Market Activity
- Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
- Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
- Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions
- Increase in Number of Hospitals
- Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending
- Proliferation of Medical Tourism
- Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market
- Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market
- C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market
- Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market
- Competition: Noteworthy Trends
- Tough Ground for New Entrants
- ICR: A Key Factor to Success
- Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers
- Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive
- Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals
- Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
- Arcomed AG (Switzerland)
- ASCOR S.A. (Poland)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
- ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Insulet Corp. (USA)
- Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)
- Moog, Inc. (USA)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- Smiths Medical (USA)
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
- Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
- Terumo Corp. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
- Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum
- Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead
- Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario
- Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight
- Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand
- The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
- Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market
- IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites
- Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps
- Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems
- Beating the Odds
- Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems
- Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness
- Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology
- New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps
- Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market
- Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment
- Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
- Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past
- Technology Advancements in PICC Space
- Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 72
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7z40ij