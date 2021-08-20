English Danish

Grant of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation





In accordance with Matas A/S’ Overall Guidelines for Incentive Pay, Matas A/S has today granted a total of 123,082 Performance Share Units (”PSUs”), comprising 60,907 PSUs to executive management and 62,175 PSUs to other executives in accordance with the company’s long term incentive programme.

Subject to the achievement of two KPIs, weighted 50% each, the number of PSUs awarded may vary upon vesting in an interval of 75% and 150% of the original number of PSUs awarded. One KPI is based on the development in EBITDA and the other KPI is based on the development in revenue in the period up to and including the 2023/24 financial year.

The PSUs are awarded free, and assuming that the PSUs vest and do not lapse, each PSU entitles the holder to receive one Matas share at the time of vesting.

Subject to achieving the KPIs mentioned above, the PSUs will vest after the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2023/24.

At maximum achievement of the KPIs in the period from the start of the financial year 2021/22 and until the close of the financial year 2023/24, the value of the PSUs at Thursdays’ closing price is DKK 22.4 million.

It is a condition for participating in the programme, that the participants over a four-year period acquire a holding of Matas shares in a fixed proportion to their gross salary.

According to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Matas received the following reports from management and their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the grant of the PSUs.





