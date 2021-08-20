Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 30 0701
Settlement Date 08/25/202108/25/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,4502,360
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.100/2.860123.160/0.560
Total Number of Bids Received 2418
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,5903,420
Total Number of Successful Bids 1612
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1612
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.100/2.860123.160/0.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.240/2.800123.400/0.535
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.100/2.860123.160/0.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.148/2.840123.267/0.549
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.240/2.800123.400/0.535
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.940/2.920122.868/0.590
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.129/2.840123.184/0.558
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.181.45