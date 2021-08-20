|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 30 0701
|Settlement Date
|08/25/2021
|08/25/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,450
|2,360
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.100
|/
|2.860
|123.160
|/
|0.560
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,590
|3,420
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.100
|/
|2.860
|123.160
|/
|0.560
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.240
|/
|2.800
|123.400
|/
|0.535
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.100
|/
|2.860
|123.160
|/
|0.560
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.148
|/
|2.840
|123.267
|/
|0.549
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.240
|/
|2.800
|123.400
|/
|0.535
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.940
|/
|2.920
|122.868
|/
|0.590
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.129
|/
|2.840
|123.184
|/
|0.558
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.18
|1.45
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
