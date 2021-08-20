Asia Pacific Tobacco Market Report 2021, Featuring Swedish Match AB, Altria Group, Inc. , British American Tobacco PLC and Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Tobacco Market By Product (Cigarettes, Cigar & Cigarillos, Next Generation Products, Water Pipes, Smokeless Tobacco and Other Products), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Tobacco Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Tobacco is an economically significant agricultural crop which is grown across the world. India is one of the largest producers and exporters of tobacco after China and Brazil. Consumption of tobacco in any form results in health risks & complications. The higher number of passive smokers are affected majorly due to the Tobacco consumption. The highly addictive nature of nicotine makes it difficult for the smokers to quit the tobacco consumption. Irrespective of the fact that tobacco causes serious harm to the health, tobacco industry is still booming due to its economic importance. The cultivation of Tobacco is largely in the southern states of India, as weather is suitable for the cultivation of the crop.



Cigarette is the most popular product made from tobacco and very popular owing to the easy availability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, the experience offered. One of the reliable sources of tax revenue collected by the governments of various countries is the selling of cigarettes. The rate differentials between markets, strict regulatory changes, and broader macroeconomic pressures experienced by various countries have encouraged the development of a significant and growing illegal cigarette trade, which is estimated hold a major revenue share of the global tobacco market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cigarettes, Cigar & Cigarillos, Next Generation Products, Water Pipes, Smokeless Tobacco and Other Products. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Companies Profiled

Old Holdco, Inc. (Pyxus International, Inc.)

Swedish Match AB

Altria Group, Inc. (Philips Morris International, Inc.)

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation (KT&G Corporation)

British American Tobacco PLC

Japan Tobacco, Inc. (Government of Japan)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

ITC Limited

Eastern Company S.A.E

Imperial Brands PLC



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Tobacco Market by Product

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Tobacco Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Old Holdco, Inc. (Pyxus International, Inc.)

Swedish Match AB

Altria Group, Inc. (Philips Morris International, Inc.)

Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation (KT&G Corporation)

British American Tobacco PLC

Japan Tobacco, Inc. (Government of Japan)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

ITC Limited

Eastern Company S.A.E

Imperial Brands PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2lwbp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.