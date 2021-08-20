Key Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Liquid Crystal Polymer Material Market to 2025

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) Material Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



LCP is a kind of wholly aromatic liquid crystalline polyester polymer material. Its special microstructure endows it with excellent macroscopic properties. It is widely used and its demand increases rapidly. More than 70% of LCP is used in electronic and electrical fields. From the supply side, the global LCP resin production capacity is 74,000 tons, which is concentrated in the United States and Japan, among which Celanese, Poly and Sumitomo are the major global suppliers, with CR3 over 60%. At present, the representative enterprises that realize mass production of resin in China include Blonde Technology, Pulit, Water, etc., mainly injection-molded products.



The demand for 5G antenna materials and frequency band up-shift driving LCP increases. The demand of 5G for high frequency and high speed drives the transition of antenna flexible printed circuit board substrate from PI to LCP/MPI. With the iPhone 12 as the representative model supporting 5G and the antenna adopting LCP scheme, the superimposed quick connector and other parts have also started to apply LCP, and the usage of single machine LCP is expected to further increase. Compared with MPI, LCP has obvious advantages in frequencies above 15GHz and multi-layer (above 4 layers) soft boards.

In the future, the transition from Sub-6G to millimeter wave in 5G frequency bands in various countries may become another important driving force for large-scale application of LCP materials. At present, there are two mainstream solutions: modified PI(MPI) or LCP, among which MPI has certain comprehensive advantages in Sub-6G, but with the advancement of 5G commercialization, LCP will still be the main solution in millimeter wave phase. MPI can compete with LCP in Sub-6G stage, but the loss in millimeter wave band is further widened compared with LCP, and LCP will still be the core antenna membrane material in millimeter wave stage due to its extremely low water absorption. According to the report, the market space of LCP film for antenna in the future can reach 23.3 billion yuan.



Lightweight automobile and accelerate penetration of modified plastics. China Automotive Engineering Society pointed out that by 2035, the lightweight coefficient of passenger cars will be reduced by at least 25%, and the lightweight of automobiles will become the future development trend. Increasing the amount of automobile plastic can reduce the cost and weight of the whole vehicle, improve the cruising range and realize energy saving and environmental protection. According to the data of Washington Plastics Industry Association, in 2019, the plastic used for bicycles in foreign countries accounts for about 20% of the total vehicle weight, while only about 13% in China. According to the report, it is conservatively estimated that the domestic demand for plastic for passenger cars is expected to exceed 400 tons in 2024, with the value exceeding 60 billion yuan.



The technical bottleneck of LCP antenna industry chain lies in LCP resin and film technology. LCP resin has an important influence on the manufacture of LCP film. Plit injection-molded resin has been widely used in electronic connectors and other fields. Film-grade and spinning-grade LCP resin products have been successfully researched and developed, and are jointly developing application products with well-known customers. LCP film is expected to be used in 5G antennas, wearable devices, etc., and LCP fiber products are used in the development of military and aerospace fields. At present, the annual production capacity of LCP modified resin is 3000 tons, and the planned production capacity is 10000 tons.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of LCP material industry for antenna



2 Industrial chain analysis of LCP material industry with 2 antennas

2.1 Industry chain analysis

2.2 Upstream analysis: resin film

2.3 Upstream analysis: LCP resin productivity

2.4 Midstream analysis: LCP flexible board and antenna module

2.5 Downstream analysis: mobile terminal application



3 Industry analysis of LCP material for 3 antennas

3.1 Policy analysis

3.2 Analysis of driving factors: 5G frequency band rises

3.3 Analysis of driving factors: 5G signal transmission performance requirements

3.4 Analysis of driving factors: smartphone shipments increased

3.5 development trend: the application field is expanding continuously

3.6 Development Trend: Localization Substitution

3.7 Competition pattern: the competition pattern of manufacturers in each link

3.8 Competition pattern: competition pattern of LCP resin manufacturers





Companies Mentioned

SHENZHEN WOTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO.,LTD.

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd.

Ningbo Jujia New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

