Atlanta's Warm, Humid Weather Prolongs Mosquito Season into October

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After spending the summer swatting at mosquitoes and scratching their bites, many wish for colder temperatures expecting mosquitoes to disappear. What most people don’t realize, however, is that summer is only the beginning of mosquito season and these pests are likely to be seen well into fall in most parts of the Georgia. As summer comes to a close, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and MissQuito, a women-led mosquito control company would like to remind homeowners to stay vigilant, even as temperatures begin to cool.

“Although many consider mosquitoes to be a summer pest, these insects tend to hang around until October,” said Natasha Oldham, general manager. “Mosquitoes remain active until the temperatures drop below 60 degrees, something that doesn’t happen consistently in metro Atlanta until October.”

Known as the deadliest animal on the planet, mosquitoes pose a serious threat to public health, spreading diseases like Malaria, West Nile virus, Zika virus, dengue fever and Eastern equine encephalitis. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36 states have reported West Nile virus in people, birds or mosquitoes so far in 2019 alone. With help from the NPMA, MissQuito recommends the following prevention tips to keep your property and family safe from mosquitoes:

Eliminate breeding grounds: Mosquitoes only need about half an inch of water to breed. Eliminating areas of standing water around the home such as flowerpots and baby pools can greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area.

Mosquitoes only need about half an inch of water to breed. Eliminating areas of standing water around the home such as flowerpots and baby pools can greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area. Be aware of the time of day: Between dawn and dusk is peak time for mosquitoes. Minimize outside activity during those times to prevent bites.

Between dawn and dusk is peak time for mosquitoes. Minimize outside activity during those times to prevent bites. Watch what you wear: Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors and floral prints. Wear long-sleeved pants and shirts when outdoors, and avoid sweet-smelling perfumes and cologne.

Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors and floral prints. Wear long-sleeved pants and shirts when outdoors, and avoid sweet-smelling perfumes and cologne. Protect the house : Screen windows and doors, and repair tears in existing screens to prevent mosquitoes from flying inside.

: Screen windows and doors, and repair tears in existing screens to prevent mosquitoes from flying inside. Wear insect repellent: Apply a repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon-eucalyptus when spending time outdoors, and reapply as directed on the label.

Apply a repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon-eucalyptus when spending time outdoors, and reapply as directed on the label. Call a Pro: If you suspect a mosquito infestation on your property, contact a licensed pest control professional immediately to help assess and mitigate the problem.

MissQuito provides ongoing treatment solutions for homeowners as well as one-time treatments for your special outdoor events. Services average about 15 to 30 minutes and can last up to 4 weeks, depending on treatment. Enter for a chance to win a free mosquito treatment by visiting us on Instagram.

Contact Kathleen Liles, Managing Director, Marketing. kiles@rollins.com 770-257-0289