2021 Aircraft Leasing Conference: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues (Washington, D.C, United States - September 10, 2021)

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Further to its previous success in Washington DC, Dubai, London and Dublin, the hosts are delighted to offer this high-level seminar for the 28th time.
The Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues conference will take place in Washington on 10th September, 2021.
The workshop has been fine-tuned over the years and recently some major changes have been made, which are being introduced this year.
The format is different, and in addition to the legal side of leases, they are including significantly more material on the technical side and including the commercial issues.
Who Should Attend:
Aircraft operators and manufacturers, lawyers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.
Speakers
- Mark Atwood, Member, Cozen O'Connor
- Jamie Baldwin, J.D., Adjunct Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus and Visiting Lecturer, University of Westminster (London, UK) and Emirates Aviation University (Dubai)
- Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation
- Bryson P. Monteleone, Senior Advisor, PwC
Agenda:
9.00 Registration & Networking Coffee
9.30 Welcome & Introductions
- Introduction to the Seminar Materials
9.40 Commercial Aspects
- Airline Sector (Lessee)
- Aircraft Acquisition/Fleet Planning
- Buying versus Leasing
- ACMI Leases
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
11.00 - 11.30 Networking Coffee Break
- Leasing Company Sector (Lessor)
- Lessor Priorities and Interests
- Outlook
- General Aviation/Business Aviation Snapshot
- Au Revoir, A380
12.30 Networking Lunch
13.30 Legal Aspects
- Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Summary of Transaction
- Parties/Property
- Definitions
- Representations and Warranties
- Conditions Precedent
- Lease Term
- Payments
- Security Deposit/Lockout
- Rent/Net Lease
- Covenants
- Operation of Aircraft
- Insurance
- Record keeping and Logs
- Events of Default
- Indemnities
- Subleasing
- Quiet Enjoyment
- Cape Town Convention
- Sovereign Immunity
- Confidentiality
- Governing Law and Jurisdiction
14.30 Networking Coffee Break
15.00 Technical Aspects
- Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement
- Delivery Conditions
- Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins
- Maintenance Program
- Records
- Maintenance Reserves
- Return Conditions
16.30 Concluding Remarks
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdmct
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.