2021 Aircraft Leasing Conference: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues (Washington, D.C, United States - September 10, 2021)

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Further to its previous success in Washington DC, Dubai, London and Dublin, the hosts are delighted to offer this high-level seminar for the 28th time.

The Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues conference will take place in Washington on 10th September, 2021.

The workshop has been fine-tuned over the years and recently some major changes have been made, which are being introduced this year.

The format is different, and in addition to the legal side of leases, they are including significantly more material on the technical side and including the commercial issues.

Who Should Attend:

Aircraft operators and manufacturers, lawyers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.

Speakers

Mark Atwood, Member, Cozen O'Connor

Jamie Baldwin, J.D., Adjunct Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus and Visiting Lecturer, University of Westminster (London, UK) and Emirates Aviation University (Dubai)

Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation

Bryson P. Monteleone, Senior Advisor, PwC

Agenda:





9.00 Registration & Networking Coffee



9.30 Welcome & Introductions

Introduction to the Seminar Materials

9.40 Commercial Aspects

Airline Sector (Lessee)

Aircraft Acquisition/Fleet Planning

Buying versus Leasing

ACMI Leases

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

11.00 - 11.30 Networking Coffee Break

Leasing Company Sector (Lessor)

Lessor Priorities and Interests

Outlook

General Aviation/Business Aviation Snapshot

Au Revoir, A380

12.30 Networking Lunch

13.30 Legal Aspects

Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement

Summary of Transaction

Parties/Property

Definitions

Representations and Warranties

Conditions Precedent

Lease Term

Payments

Security Deposit/Lockout

Rent/Net Lease

Covenants

Operation of Aircraft

Insurance

Record keeping and Logs

Events of Default

Indemnities

Subleasing

Quiet Enjoyment

Cape Town Convention

Sovereign Immunity

Confidentiality

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

14.30 Networking Coffee Break

15.00 Technical Aspects

Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement

Delivery Conditions

Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins

Maintenance Program

Records

Maintenance Reserves

Return Conditions

16.30 Concluding Remarks



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdmct

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.