North America's Carbon Intensity Based Clean Fuel Standards 2021

This report looks at key markets operating in North America: California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard, the Oregon Clean Fuel Program (CFP) and the British Columbia Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BC-LCFS), a term used interchangeably with the Renewable and Low Carbon Fuel Requirements Regulation (RL-CFRR).

There are two other markets that are in the pipeline for development: the Transportation and Climate Initiative-Program (TCI-P) (a collaboration between North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic US) and the Canada Clean Fuel Standard (CFS), also known as the Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR). The report examines the current state and outlook for these markets, the credits that are/ will be required, and the economics behind them.

With the advent of climate change and the growing need to implement emissions reductions policies, there is a rising movement for government regulation to promote the use of low-carbon fuels in North America. These markets aim to reduce the magnitude of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector - often the hardest sector to decarbonize. To do so, they have imposed market-based mechanisms to ensure that fuel suppliers play their part in reducing emissions.

These markets achieve these emissions by aiming to reduce the carbon intensity (CI) of transportation fuels. The CI is defined as the amount of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2e) per unit of energy produced by a vehicle and is given in units of g CO2e/MJ. The carbon intensity value is specific to each fuel type and takes into account the extraction, processing, distribution and combustion of the fuel; this is known as a 'well-to-wheel analysis.

Each clean fuel market creates an emissions reduction schedule which mandates a decline in the baseline fuel CI; as the program evolves, there is an increasing demand on fuel producers to provide lower carbon fuels which generally becomes harder as the restrictions become more stringent. In general, credits are generated for providing a fuel with a carbon intensity under this limit while deficits are created by providing fuels with a CI above this limit, with each credit being equivalent to one metric ton of CO2 equivalent emissions. These credits can then be traded, banked and retired to fulfil an entity's compliance obligations.

The report demonstrates how ethanol and electricity, both low-carbon fuels can generate credits by having CIs below the low carbon fuel standard requirement, with electricity-generating more credits as it has a lower carbon intensity. On the other hand, gasoline, having a CI above the LCFS requirement, will accrue deficits annually and a fuel supplier providing gasoline will need to meet their compliance obligations in the program by purchasing a sufficient number of credits.



