| Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

Lyngby, DENMARK

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                         20 August 2021

Announcement no. 79/2021


Financial calendar for 2022

Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates

22 February 2022
Announcement of financial statements for 2021

21 March 2022
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

3 May 2022
Interim Report for Q1 2022

16 August 2022
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022

1 November 2022
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2022

Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.