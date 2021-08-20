Global Surgical Incision Closures Market 2021: Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Incision Closures - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Surgical Incision Closures estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Hemostats, Tissue Sealants, & Adhesives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Suture Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Surgical Incision Closures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



In the global Internal Staplers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors Featured:

3M HealthCare

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Aesculap AG & Co.KG

Baxter International Inc.

CP Medical Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Surgical Specialties Corporation (US) Inc.

Teleflex Medical OEM



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Incision Closures - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Markets Hold Strong Potential

Suture Products: Largest Individual Market

Staplers Compete with Sutures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Use of Adhesive and Sealants over Sutures

Tapes/Strips Simplify Closures

Gauging the Economic Benefits of Hemostats and Sealants

Biomaterials and Synthetic Materials Mark Metamorphosis

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Tissue Adhesives and Surgical Glues - A Potential Market

Non-Invasive Closure Products Draw Attention

Developments in Laparoscopy Call for New Product Advancements

Innovations in Sutures Sector Uphold Growth

Innovative Products Stabilize Growth in the Staplers Market

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Synthetic Sealants - An Emerging R&D Domain

Fibrin Sealants Focus on Minimizing Risk of Infection

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

