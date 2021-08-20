Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Online Seminar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance - October 4-5, 2021

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day Virtual Seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this virtual seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- Material testing methods
- Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
- Reporting to management and government agencies
Areas Covered:
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Understanding compliance software platforms
- Manual and Automated Data Collection
- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
Topic Background:
REACH, RoHS, and WEEE all present compliance challenges for companies looking to act in accordance with the laws and directives. This seminar will review the basic fundamentals of each regulation and provide a step by step process for building internal compliance programs.
Industry standards, third-party software, and manual data collection methods will be discussed and a review of part sourcing from distributors, forecasting end of life parts, and managing the bill of material will be included. Attendees will be able to identify risks in their products and supply chains by understanding the impact each regulation has on business and by understanding how and when they need to comply. Students will walk away with a template for the 10 steps to building solid compliance programs.
Key Topics Covered:
Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT)
- Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs
- Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies
- Lunch
- Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements
- Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements
Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:00 AM PDT)
- 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies
- Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools
- Lunch
- Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process
- Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu3ubq