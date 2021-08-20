Global $13.5 Bn Livestock Monitoring Markets to 2028 - Farmers Focus on Increasing Yield and Productivity

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Cattle, Poultry), by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 16.56%

An increase in the population of livestock animals, coupled with the farmer's focus on increasing yield and productivity, is the key contributor to the market growth.



The key advantages of livestock monitoring such as milk harvesting, feeding management, animal health monitoring, and behavior monitoring are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, there is an increase in the adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by livestock farmers. This is due to an increase in internet penetration and widespread technological advancement.



There is an increased demand for animal products and thus several countries are focusing on livestock rearing. This has led to an increase in the livestock population. In addition, a prevalence of zoonotic diseases is fueling the growth of the market. This is because these disease outbreaks in the livestock can be major socioeconomic threats, resulting in production loss and disruption of local markets, rural economy, and international trade. Factors like these are expected to encourage the adoption of livestock monitoring systems among livestock owners.



The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unexpected crisis in the general agricultural processing industries and the processing of dairy products. The onset of the pandemic has caused tremendous economic losses to the beef, pork, poultry, and dairy industries worldwide. As the COVID-19 virus spread across the globe, several industries evaluated its impact on their businesses.

Given the increased demand for goods as consumers stocked up for possible quarantines or restricted their visits to the grocery stores, companies faced challenges to cope with the increasing demand and protect the supply chain. However, with the improving situations, the market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.



Industry players are involved in strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion to gain an edge over the competition.

For instance, in February 2021, Fancom announced an enhanced version of the light control for Lumina 38H and 36/38 poultry computers. In another instance, in February 2021, MSD Animal Health announced the acquisition of PrognostiX Poultry Limited, a provider of health and environmental monitoring solutions for the poultry business, which expanded its product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Livestock Monitoring market Outlook, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Livestock Monitoring Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Livestock Monitoring Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rise in livestock population

3.3.1.2 Increase in incidence of zoonotic diseases

3.3.1.3 Rising consumption of meat

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack of standardization of regulations

3.4 Livestock Monitoring Market Analysis Tools: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.2 Product launch

3.6.3 Partnership & Collaborations

3.6.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Livestock Monitoring Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Heat Map Analysis

4.3 Market Entry Strategies

4.3.1 Company Market Share

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of emerging companies



Chapter 5 Livestock Monitoring Market: Covid-19 Impact

5.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 6 Livestock Monitoring Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Animal type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Animal type Dashboard

6.2.1 Cattle

6.2.2 Poultry

6.2.3 Swine

6.2.4 Equine



Chapter 7 Livestock Monitoring Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Components Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Components Dashboard

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Hardware market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD million)

7.3.1.1 Sensors

7.3.1.2 Sensors market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD million)

7.3.1.3 GPS

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Software market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD million)

7.4.1.1 On-cloud

7.4.1.2 On-premise

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Services market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD million)

7.5.1.1 Integration & Deployment

7.5.1.2 Maintenance & Support



Chapter 8 Livestock Monitoring Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Application dashboard

8.3 Milk Harvesting

8.4 Breeding Management

8.5 Feeding Management

8.6 Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

8.7 Heat stress

8.8 Behavior monitoring



Chapter 9 Livestock Monitoring Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Animal Type, Component, And Application

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

DeLaval Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Afimilk Ltd.

Sensaphone

BouMatic

MSD Animal Health

Dairymaster

Fancom BV

Lely

Fullwood Packo

