GPB Capital and Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. (“HIT”) Investor Claims – Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A. Announces the Recovery of Investor Losses, Including Attorney’s Fees and Lost Interest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., announces a $188,868.07 FINRA arbitration award against Berkley C. Badger (“Badger”) on behalf of a GPB Capital and HIT investor. The award includes $126,743.70 in compensatory damages ($79,511.91 in losses and $47,231.79 in interest), $50,693.88 in attorney’s fees, hearing costs of $11,139.49, and a $300.00 filing fee reimbursement.

Goodman & Nekvasil has filed dozens of arbitration claims against financial advisors and brokerage firms on behalf of investors who invested millions of dollars in GPB Capital and HIT investments. Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., a nationwide securities arbitration law firm handling GPB Capital and HIT cases on a purely contingency fee basis, has been contacted by numerous GPB Capital and HIT investors requesting representation.

This FINRA arbitration award in Case No. 20-01967 “shows that elderly retirees who invested in GPB Capital and HIT can recover their losses,” says Kalju Nekvasil, Esq., of Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., the St. Petersburg, Florida, law firm that represented the GPB Capital and HIT investor.

If you are a GPB Capital or HIT investor, contact Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., for a free, confidential evaluation of your situation by our team. All of our cases are handled on a purely contingency fee basis.

Contact Info:

Kalju Nekvasil, Esq.

Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A.

624 1st Avenue South

St. Petersburg, FL 33701-4120

727-524-8486

gnmain@gnfirm.com

www.rightsforinvestors.com (Law Firm’s Website)

https://www.gpbinvestmentrecovery.com/ (GPB Capital Investor Website)

https://www.hitreitrecovery.com/ (HIT Investor Website)