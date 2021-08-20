Global Histology and Cytology Market to Surpass US$ 39,073.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global histology and cytology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,253.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% over the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Histology and Cytology Market:

Key trends in the market include the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of histology and cytology market.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that in 2021 around 1,898,160 new cases of cancer and 608,570 cancer deaths would be recorded in the U.S. Moreover, the American Cancer Society estimates that most of the cancer cases would be accounted by digestive system related cancer such as colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophagus cancer, stomach cancer, and others.

Furthermore, increasing launches and approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, Hologic, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company received CE mark for its new Genius Digital Diagnostics System to be distributed in Europe. Genius Digital Diagnostics System uses an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to offer better digital imaging of cancer cells as well as pre-cancerous lesions in cases of cervical cancer in women.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global histology and cytology market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in June 2020, Biocare Medical LLC, a U.S.-based medical diagnostic solution provider collaborated with Bethyl Laboratories, Inc., a Texas-based antibody products provider to develop a cost-effective antibodies for cancer diagnostics and expand immunohistochemistry product portfolio.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global histology and cytology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches and approvals. For instance, in July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company, a U.S.-based medical technology company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for new version of BD Onclarity HPV Assay, which is indicated to be used for detection of Human Papillomavirus based on histology of cervical samples.

Among examination type, cytology segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period, owing to market players focusing on launching new products. For instance, in March 2020, ELITechGroup, a France-based diagnostic solution provider launched its new Aerospray Cytology Slide Stainer/Cytocentrifuge, which helps in complete automation of cytology slide preparation. Samples such as urine, mucus, body cavity fluids, cerebrospinal fluid, and others can be stained using Aerospray Cytology Slide Stainer/Cytocentrifuge and be further utilized in cytology studies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global histology and cytology market include Abbott, Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Southwest Precision Instruments, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Life Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Perkin Elmer, and Trivitron Healthcare.

Market Segmentation:

Global Histology and Cytology Market, By Product Type: Instruments and Analysis Software System Consumable and Reagents

Global Histology and Cytology Market, By Examination Type: Histology Cytology Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Others (Others include Oral Cancer, Leukemia, Infectious Diseases, and Inflammatory Diseases)

Global Histology and Cytology Market, By Test Type: Microscopy Tests CytogenicTests Polymerase Chain Reaction Molecular Genetics Tests Flow Cytomtery

Global Histology and Cytology Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Academic and Research Institutes Others

Global Histology and Cytology Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



