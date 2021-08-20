Institute for Humane Education Appoints New Executive Director

Surrey, Maine, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Humane Education—a nonprofit that helps schools and institutions give young people the knowledge and skills to create a more just, healthy, and sustainable world—is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Cochrane as its new Executive Director.

Steve comes to IHE with decades of experience in both K-12 and higher education. From 2013-2020, he served as the superintendent of the Princeton Public Schools in New Jersey, where he was honored with the county’s Superintendent of the Year award.

Steve has also been an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction; a principal at both the elementary and middle-school level; a classroom teacher; an assistant dean of students at Princeton University; and a residence director and associate dean of admissions at Wheelock College.

Using his breadth of experience, Steve will forge collaborations with schools, districts, and other nonprofits to ensure that IHE’s solutionary approach to education continues to gain traction—both here in the U.S and around the world.

Having made equity a primary focus of his tenure as superintendent, Steve brings a passionate dedication to racial justice, along with a steadfast commitment to serving the most vulnerable students—and the schools with the greatest needs.

“Steve joined IHE’s Board of Directors early this year, bringing—among other things—strategic planning leadership and a vision of educational transformation,” says Zoe Weil, cofounder and president of IHE. “From the moment he began working with us, we all recognized him as an outstanding leader, excellent listener, brilliant synthesizer, and deeply humane person. It’s been a privilege to work with him for the past six months, and we are thrilled to have him leading and working alongside our team to achieve our mission.”

In reflecting on the importance of his new role, Steve reiterated the importance of creating more solution-minded students. “Whether we’re considering issues of social justice, the crises facing our environment, or persistent cruelty to animals, our world has never been in greater need of the vision and resources of the Institute for Humane Education,” Steve says. "I am eager—and truly honored—to join the IHE family and to work with our many partners to advance our mission. Together, I believe we can multiply the institutions across the globe that embrace an approach to learning that prepares our young people to be not only critical and creative thinkers but active, humane, and ethical caretakers of our planet. A future of hope and healing depends on our success.”

The Institute for Humane Education offers numerous resources to educators, including a free Solutionary Guidebook with a step-by-step process for helping students identify and address problems in their local communities and the world. IHE also offers graduate degree programs in humane education, along with a 30-hour Solutionary Micro-Credential Program for those who want to deepen their understanding of the connections between human rights, environmental sustainability, animal protection, culture, and innovation.

Steve received his undergraduate degree in English from Princeton University and his master’s degree in educational administration from Harvard.

He can be reached at steve@humaneeducation.org and followed on Twitter at Steve Cochrane @Be_Solutionary.

