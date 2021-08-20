Badcock Home Furniture &more continues partnership with American Red Cross as peak hurricane season arrives

MULBERRY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation has pledged to make a significant contribution to a cause near and dear to its heart as peak hurricane season is already beginning to affect its southeastern stores and their communities. Through a partnership with American Red Cross, Badcock Home Furniture &more is matching all donations up to $58,500 to help raise money for disaster relief. As of Aug. 20, Badcock has raised over $26,000 and people can continue to support this important cause by donating here. Combining consumer donations with the furniture retailer’s matching donation, the goal is to raise a total of $117,000.

The partnership with the Red Cross is an important one for the southeastern furniture company, as its stores, dealers, and communities often impacted by natural disasters, including those in the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and the Carolinas recently by Tropical Storm Fred. Additionally, the Red Cross is currently on the ground providing aid to devastated communities from the wildfires in California and Greece and the recent earthquake in Haiti. The company also recognizes that the Red Cross provides a significant supply of blood to healthcare organizations, which is a critical need at this time due to the COVID pandemic.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the American Red Cross, because it allows us to help our communities on a much larger scale, especially during peak hurricane season,” says Badcock President and CEO Rob Burnette. “Supporting others through times of crises is important, and the Red Cross is an organization that does this tirelessly – in our local communities and throughout the world.”

With a long history of focusing on customers’ needs, Badcock also has a record of extending that focus to the needs of its local communities with dealer stores regularly supporting local charities, schools, and community organizations with supplies and financial aid.

In addition to donating online, people can support this cause through in-store donations via a QR code. Guests who donate in-store will receive an “I Gave” sticker and are encouraged to post pictures on social media along with #BadcockRedCross.

