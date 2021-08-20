Ambassador Labs Reinforces Commitment to Cloud Native Developer Experience with New Ambassador Developer Control Plane Features and Ambassador Community Advocates Program

New Ambassador DCP capabilities sustain development velocity and fosters better team collaboration for continuous delivery across the enterprise organization

New automated configuration analysis, developer portal and canary release metrics for faster access and easier management of all stages of the development lifecycle

New Telepresence for Windows support allows developers to run apps anywhere

New Ambassador Community Advocates Program delivers expert guidance and resources to support developers wherever they are on our cloud native development lifecycle

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the newest release of Ambassador Developer Control Plane (DCP), the company’s flagship managed developer control plane solution that lets developers code, ship, and run apps using Kubernetes faster and easier than ever before. The newest release of Ambassador DCP includes core features and functionality to streamline the app development lifecycle process for teams across large organizations while supporting existing technologies and role responsibilities. As the GitOps workflow continues to be transformative to accelerating velocity, Ambassador DCP augments existing workflows with the new capabilities to cost-effectively context switch between coding, shipping, and running workstreams. Teams can also take advantage of enhanced automation to gain a unified view for easy management of all services across the development environment.

“Delivering cloud-native apps has a level of complexity when it comes to building, shipping and running distributed systems, igniting a learning curve for developers that also affects the traditional roles of teams - ultimately causing disruption to development workflows,” said Richard LI, CEO at Ambassador Labs. “We are steadfast in our commitment to adding new capabilities quickly to the Ambassador Developer Control Plane to address these complexities, support the technologies and processes already in place across the organization, and foster better collaboration for fast dev delivery. The new capabilities available today reinforce our commitment to helping teams to easily view, see changes, and manage the different components of the cloud development loop for fast app delivery.”

Situational Awareness: Accelerating Cloud Native Developer Productivity

With increased adoption of Kubernetes across the enterprise, so too comes the complexity of managing the speed and volume of workflows. As developer responsibility goes beyond coding and now includes shipping and running the code, the need for better cross-team collaboration and a centralized platform to not only manage the technology layers but also gain real-time access into all stages of the cloud-native development life cycle becomes imperative.

Built on major CNCF open-source projects, the newest release of Ambassador DCP continues to augment existing workflows and give distributed teams the ability to have accurate situational awareness into all phases of the dev lifecycle. New features available in Ambassador DCP v1.5 include:

Code and share API documentation via the Developer Portal. API documentation is now included in the core Service Details page, allowing developer teams to get a unified, real-time view of their services across environments, whether on prem or in the cloud, with new Telepresence support for Windows. Teams can also view the API documentation of the deployed service alongside the runtime information for a service.

API documentation is now included in the core Service Details page, allowing developer teams to get a unified, real-time view of their services across environments, whether on prem or in the cloud, with new Telepresence support for Windows. Teams can also view the API documentation of the deployed service alongside the runtime information for a service. Run Automated configuration Analysis. The DCP now automatically analyzes configuration changes to Emissary-ingress, posting the results of this analysis as a comment in your GitHub repository. This empowers developers to see the context and impact of those changes before they are released to production - improving situational awareness.

“95% of what application developers ever need to do can be done from a dashboard. The more self-service options you can provide from a development platform, the better. It improves the developer experience and productivity while helping teams get more out of their cloud native projects.” -Cheryl Hung, VP of Ecosystem, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Introducing Ambassador Community Advocates

In addition to new capabilities available within Ambassador DCP, the company also unveiled its first-ever class of Ambassador Community Advocates. With 15 members in the inaugural class, these cloud native experts are available to share expert knowledge, contribute to Ambassador open source projects, and help individuals at any stage of their cloud native development journey. To learn more about the Community Advocates go here .

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs, the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications faster and easier than ever. Maker of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners, Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

