Optoro Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro , the leader in returns technology, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business-to-Business category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards® today. Optoro won for its BULQ on eBay partnership integration that connects customer returns and excess inventory of top retailers directly to the eBay seller community to give the products a second home while providing extra income for the gig reseller economy.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

BULQ on eBay is a trusted wholesale liquidation source that works with top retailers to put excess or returned inventory in the hands of resellers. The platform makes it faster and more seamless for resellers to source and list inventory on their own eBay stores. In turn, retailers are able to find homes for products that are taking up space in their warehouses and would otherwise end up in a landfill. Stevie® Award judges were particularly impressed by BULQ on eBay’s innovative features, efficient processes and commitment to sustainable business solutions. The partnership has helped resellers save up to 50% of their listing time using eBay’s first-of-its-kind auto relisting solution and has worked with big name retailers like Target to rehome inventory.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a winner in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®,” said Tobin Moore, CEO and co-founder, Optoro. “We created BULQ to solve an inventory problem for retailers and the environment by connecting their returned and excess goods to the many micro entrepreneurs looking to make a better living as resellers. Through this partnership with eBay, we have been able to streamline this process through automation and give access to a great inventory source for a large buyer base of resellers in need of extra income, while also keeping more items out landfills and we’re honored to have been recognized by the International Business Awards® for those efforts.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data and real-time decision-making to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal to warehouse processing and resale, Optoro offers one unified platform to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Retailers and brands — including Best Buy, IKEA, Target, and Staples — trust Optoro’s solution to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chains. Learn more about Optoro's solutions at www.optoro.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

