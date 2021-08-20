ClubLife Management Selected to Manage Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubLife Management – the full-service management division sponsored by ClubCorp – announces it has been selected by Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, to manage Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club, a luxury lifestyle and family-oriented private club in the center of the Toll Brothers Riverton Pointe residential development located 14 miles from Hilton Head in Hardeeville, South Carolina.



When complete, the Riverton Pointe community will include over 950 homes built on oversized wooded, lake and golf course home sites. New homes will range in size from 1,680 to 3,500 square feet, with pricing starting from the mid $300s. The Riverton Pointe Sales Center opens for sales later this month.

“We are excited to partner with ClubCorp to manage the new golf course and facilities at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club,” said John DePaul, President, Toll Brothers Hospitality Living. “These amenities will be a cornerstone of the premier living experience we are offering to homebuyers at Riverton Pointe, and the professional team at ClubCorp is the right partner to help us deliver a refined and elegant Hilton Head lifestyle.”

Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club is currently in the midst of a comprehensive build-out of its amenity package. The 18-hole, Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf course is undergoing a host of renovations and is currently scheduled to open for play in fall 2021. Ground was recently broken on a new fitness complex, scheduled to open to members by year-end. The Waterview Grill, a casual dining outlet adjacent to the new fitness complex is anticipated to open to the membership in the summer of 2022. The social hub of the community, a sprawling new clubhouse facility offering multiple dining and social venues, is scheduled to break ground in 2022. Pool, tennis and pickleball amenities, and a new children’s playground were opened in late 2020.

“We’re honored that Toll Brothers, which represents the pinnacle of luxury living, has selected ClubLife Management to manage Riverton Pointe Country Club on their behalf,” said Tom Bennison, ClubCorp’s Chief Development Officer. “The partnership between ClubCorp and Toll Brothers is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to continue to expand our relationship. The ClubLife Management team looks forward to delivering new and enhanced experiences to Riverton Pointe members, and furthering the community as one of the premier second home destinations in the Hilton Head market.”

About ClubLife Management

ClubLife Management, an affiliate of ClubCorp, provides full-service management to private clubs, premier resort properties and city clubs. Services, with a hands-on focus and a dedicated team of senior executives, include access to ClubCorp's supplier purchasing power, leading technology platform and cutting-edge digital marketing. In addition, members can enjoy access to a worldwide network of 300+ country clubs, city and stadium clubs. To request services or find out more about ClubLife Management, visit www.clublifemanagement.com.

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

