Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Names FUSIONWRX Inc As Their Digital Communications Agency

Cincinnati, Ohio - Northern Kentucky, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company, a digital marketing and communications agency based in Northern Kentucky, is the new digital agency of record for Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. FUSIONWRX will develop an enhanced digital communications strategy with the goals of raising interactions, driving interest and increasing enrollment for Cincinnati State.

"We liked that FUSIONWRX is locally owned and operated because it helps them understand how to best market to our diverse student body, and also the great value that Cincinnati State has in our region," said Amy Wagner, Website and Digital Manager for Cincinnati State.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College has been a fixture in Cincinnati, Ohio for the past 50 years. Growth of the college now includes four locations in Clifton, Harrison, Evendale and Middletown each alive with students from all backgrounds, ages and experience. Cincinnati State is dedicated to offering an affordable and achievable education, whether you are looking for an Associate’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, a technical certificate or a jumpstart towards a four-year degree.

FUSIONWRX has already begun their work to evaluate the current digital communication structure and to integrate a strategic program to build brand awareness. FUSIONWRX will collaborate with Cincinnati State to customize the digital marketing and interactive experience across social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. The agency will also activate Google Ads, Facebook ads and display ads to provide multiple communication touch points. With FUSIONWRX’s vast educational marketing experience they will also build a library of motivational, inspirational and informative content designed to encourage the reader to consider and attend Cincinnati State.

“The entire team at FUSIONWRX is thrilled and grateful to be selected by Cincinnati State for their digital marketing activation,” said Sue Steller, President of FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company, “We competed with some really big fish during the pitch process, and we are grateful that Cincinnati State was able to recognize our abilities and passion for what we do. This is a huge step forward for our rapidly growing agency. We are excited to work with such an iconic, asset-rich, diverse, educational staple of our community. We look forward to a successful partnership with Cincinnati State Technical and Community College for years to come.”

As a women-owned, full-service marketing agency, FUSIONWRX prides itself on delivering strategic thinking, digital advertising, marketing expertise and outstanding tactical implementation. The marketing and communications origins of FUSIONWRX stem from their parent firm, Flottman Company, a third generation, award-winning, commercial printer currently celebrating their 100th year anniversary. FUSIONWRX’s online expertise includes Google My Business directory listings management, social media activation, Google, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn advertising, geofencing and digital content development and placement. FUSIONWRX is consistently identifying market opportunities and innovative ways to showcase the companies and brands they serve.

FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency, serving clients in the food service, financial, educational and service industries. FUSIONWRX supplies clients with a multitude of media outlets to connect with their target audience, digital ads, directory listings, print materials and social media communications. Growth in the fields of content management, geofencing and out-of-home media have diversified FUSIONWRX’s service portfolio, adding to their product offerings. FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, including family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. FUSIONWRX is part of the 100-year-old Flottman Company Inc.’s family of businesses that are a women owned, third generation and family business. FUSIONWRX is a three-time recipient of the Print Solutions PEAK Award for Top Marketing, Cross-Media Campaigns. Clutch, a global marketing research company, ranked FUSIONWRX amongst the top digital, public relations, web design and strategic marketing business-to-business firms in Cincinnati, Ohio.

