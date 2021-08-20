SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2021 results

English Norwegian

SalMar presents results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday 26 August 2021 at 12:00 CEST in the auditorium at Sparebank 1 SMN offices in Søndre Gate 4 in Trondheim.

As a result of Aquanor being arranged in Trondheim, SalMar will hold the presentation in the auditorium in Sparebank 1 SMN offices. Given current disease prevention measures due to Covid-19, it will be limited number of seats available. For registration, please contact corporateaccess@sb1markets.no .

The presentation will also be available on Norwegian webcast at 12:00 pm CEST on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 14:00 pm CEST on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe and CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld will be representing the company.

The results will be available from 6:30 am CEST at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no .

At 11:00 CEST on the same day, SalMars subsidiary, Icelandic Salmon AS, will hold its presentation for the first half of 2021 via webcast from Iceland. The webcast will be available from the company’s website www.arnarlax.is .

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.