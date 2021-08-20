FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today launched the new CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset, offering gamers industry-leading SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, an exceedingly comfortable new design, durable construction, and refined style.



Multiple connection options make the HS80 RGB WIRELESS a great choice for both PC and console gamers. Connecting to your PC using CORSAIR SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS boasts 24bit audio along with a strong, unwavering signal that lets you play completely untethered from anywhere in the room with a range of up to 60ft. For unrivaled convenience, connect up to three SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS-compatible CORSAIR devices – headset, keyboard, and mouse – with a single USB receiver, making a full wireless setup easy, simple, and hassle-free.

If you’re looking for the highest quality sound, plug in via USB to enable true high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio and hear the minute details in games, films, or music that you’ve been missing. The HS80 RGB WIRELESS also connects to PS5 / PS4 consoles with the included USB wireless adapter, and is fully compatible with PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for couch-ready high-quality gaming audio.

A new floating headband design offers a stress-free listening experience, paired with memory foam ear pads for comfort that lasts all day – with 20 hours of wireless battery life to match. The HS80 RGB WIRELESS is durably constructed, featuring a modern new design that’s reinforced by lightweight aluminum.

With Dolby Atmos® on PC, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS delivers precise spatial audio, placing sounds three-dimensionally to help you pinpoint the opposition or immerse yourself in the mix. Complementing this captivating listening experience, a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone picks up your voice with the utmost clarity, ensuring reliable communication with your teammates.

With a comfortable and modern design, robust wireless that gamers can rely on, and multi-platform support, the HS80 RGB WIRELESS is what winning sounds like.

