New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews for This Week’s TV Broadcast, Sunday, August 22, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, August 22, 2021, airing time 10-11AM ET.



New to The Street’s 217th TV show lineup, features 8 interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). RushNet, Inc.’ s ( a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPINK:RSHN) interview with Ashley Sweat, Chief Executive Officer / Chairman.

3). Global Wellness Strategies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) with Ms. Meris Kott, CEO

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

5). Cryptocurrency IAGON’s (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

6). Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc.’s. (OTCPINK:PHBI) interview with Peter Wojcik, CEO

7). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive, Vice-President

8). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd ) “SPECIAL SEGEMENT” interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

Mr. John Lai, CEO & President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) joins the New to The Street TV show this week. Mr. Lai explains the Company’s PetVivo pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. He gives a great overview of the Kush® brand which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. Additionally, he gives a brief overview of the Company’s overall growth and operational updates, and the most recent information about their successful financial stock offering and up-listing the Company’s shares onto the NASDAQ . Pet owners will do almost anything for their pets’ health and safety, Mr. Lai explains why PETV is positioned with its products for this growth segment in pet care.

New to The Street TV welcomes back Mr. Ashely Sweat, CEO at RushNet, Inc.’s (a.k.a – heliosDX) (OTCPINK:RSHN). Mr. Sweat explains RushNet, Inc.’s. ( heliosDX) very sophisticated and technological advanced clinical laboratory, which can provide highly accurate test for a variety of different medical and clinical needs. Further, he outlines RSHN’s business model, and the expected growth associated with their lab platforms and its uniqueness in the clinical lab industry sector. He provides his view of the growth in the lab test industry and why he believes the growth for RSHN will continue. With the virus concerns, he explains why comprehensive and timely lab results are needed, and how the Company’s labs are positioned to provide timely results.

Ms. Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) comes on New to The Street TV, talking to the televised audience about the Company’s focus and growth in solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines, utilizing clinical trials for novel drug developments. Further, Ms. Kott explains the methodology to bring MDNA drugs to the marketplace and introduces the Company’s other subsidiaries which produce hemp and medicinal-mushroom infused CBD products for consumers. She introduces their Company’s 2 USA owned brands, Sunshine State Tea and KaleidoMyco products.

Once again on this week’s New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX D ata, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Alian Ghiai, again, gives TV host Jane King, more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. He explains how Switzerland very tough privacy laws work (During the show, watch for the “SPECIAL SEGEMENT”, featuring about Sekur® , (a division of GlobeXData).

New to The Street TV welcomes back, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO at IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) . Dr. Dhaliwal talks about the uniqueness of IAGON’s blockchain technology, and how its cloud base growing ecosystem gives users tamper-proof security. He provides specifics about IAGON’s decentralized services and its AI learning capabilities which give crypto miners and operators storage and processing. He explains the IAGON token and how it is distributed by and to their end-users.

Both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President at StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) are back again on the New to The Street TV show bring updates to the views about SFOR’s cyber security products and services. Each talk about the Company’s next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. During the interview, they talk about the Company’s recently launched v2.1 for secure video conferencing which combines the reliability and scalability of their secure SafeVchat Meetings product. Both talk about the Company’s other cybersecurity products, ProtectID ®, GuardedID® and MobileTrust® .

Appearing this on this week’s New to The Street TV Show, Mr. Peter Wojcki, CEO of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., (OTCPINK:PHBI). Mr. Wojcki talks to the TV audience about the Company becoming one of the largest producers of hemp starter plantlets to meet the rapidly increasing hemp market demand for high CBD products. Mr. Wojcki explains the increasing demand for the Company’s products in the rapidly evolving hemp agricultural products marketplaces. He talks about the Company’s focus in the hemp marketplace which allows PHBI to do interstate commerce throughout the USA with no problems with federal bank laws.

New to The Street TV host, Ann Berry talks with Mr.Alan Ghia, airing a “SPECIAL SEGEMENT” about Sekur® (division of GlobeX Data Ltd). As an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Ghiai talks to the TV viewers about the encrypted platform that their Company’s subscribers utilize while on the internet. He further explains that Sekur does not collect or sell data and how Sekur® utilizes Swiss Privacy Laws. During the interview, Mr. Ghiai gives very specific examples on how data is sold by 3rd party platforms and gives viewers ideas on how to protect themselves regarding their privacy concerns while on the internet.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/

About heliosDx (RushNet, Inc.) (OTCPINK:RSHN):

heliosDX (OTCPINK:RSHN) is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. The Company is contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states, and looking to expand its reach and capabilities. The Company continually invests in its infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. heliosDX excels in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education- https://heliosdx.com/ .

About Global Wellness Strategies, Inc.. (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4):

Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.)( (OTCQB:PNNRF) (CSE:LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) focuses on becoming the first and only Company solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines utilizing clinical trials for the purposes of novel drug development. The Company’s scientific team will conduct clinical research on an IP-protected, novel drug, with MDMA as the primary API, with a view to modulate the psychosocial component of pain. After positive confirmation from the proof-of-concept clinical study, toxicology and CMC will be conducted to open an IND (Investigational New Drug) File with the FDA. The Company has a line of consumer products made with hemp and medicinal mushrooms infused CBD-- https://globalwellnessstrategies.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stay in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) is an “Open Source” platform for harnessing the storage capacities and processing power of multiple computers over a decentralized Blockchain grid. IAGON enables to store big data files and repositories, as well as smaller scales of files, and to carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic and AI technologies in a user-friendly way. IAGON’s major aim is to revolutionize the cloud and web services market by offering a decentralized grid of storage and processing. By joining the unused storage capacity in servers and personal computers and their processing power, we can create a super-computer and super data center that can compete with any of the current cloud computing moguls. Our token-based economy is based on computer, server and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted IAGON tokens that can be traded back to fat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase IAGON tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID® : a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:PHBI):

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:PHBI) is a public Company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen’s mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets to CBD hemp farmers and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using tissue cultures in low temperature storage for all plant species; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors- www.pharmagreen.ca .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26ccb934-cf02-48e5-bfeb-0c70da4d2eac