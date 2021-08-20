Fritan Technology, LLC Launches Updated Website Boasting of New Products and Features

Cleveland, OH, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fritan Technology, LLC, one of the leading sellers of door hinges, hinge screws, Fringe ScrewsTM, and various other types of hardware, has announced the launch of their recently revamped website. According to a statement by the company, the updated website brings forth a laundry list of features that makes finding and buying hardware easier and faster across a multitude of devices. The statement also said that “the company is working hard to make it easier for anyone to find what they are looking for in the shortest time.”

The number of websites selling door hinge screws, or door hinges number in the several hundred. However, many websites have one thing in common, i.e. they aren’t mobile-friendly, making finding the right hardware for any project challenging. Even the most experienced contractors refrain from buying online because the process is tedious and buggy. Fortunately, for many people who rely on Fritan, the updated website makes the process of finding and buying all types of screws and hinges a lot easier than it was.



“One of the things loyal buyers and many people who were new to our business were telling us was that they couldn’t order online. In our opinion, many were finding the process of ordering counterintuitive, and that’s why they couldn’t make the purchases they wanted. While we did roll out certain updates over the years to make the ordering process more intuitive, it wasn’t helping a great deal. After all, we are trying to reach more people than just general contractors. That’s when we decided to redesign our website.” Said the CEO of Fritan Technology, LLC.

He added, “The newly redesigned website took us several months and a great deal of effort. We wanted a website that was easy to browse through and find products. That’s why after much deliberation and consultation with the design team, we finalized the design you see. The feedback we’re receiving is also highly positive.”

The newly redesigned website neatly categorizes each type of product, making it easier to find what is needed without wasting time. Also, it is a lot easier to figure out how much certain items will cost since the pricing for everything is listed on the website. The whole process is now quicker and easier, which should serve as a template for other businesses in the industry.

While Fritan Technology, LLC has not said exactly how much the new design has improved online sales, company executives are predicting that it will undoubtedly have a positive effect over the next few months.

Fritan Technology, LLC, is a product development and engineering firm specializing in designing and developing products for the renovation and home repair industries. The company is based in Akron, Ohio, and has been developing products since 2009. Over the years, the company has garnered a reputation for designing high-quality, innovative products which make lives simpler and more beautiful. The company’s products hope to bridge the gap between technically skilled installers and regular people who want to undertake DIY home repairs by offering information and tools to accomplish some of the most common household repair jobs. The company works with clients to ensure satisfaction across its range of products, including screws, door hinges, and door hinge screws.

