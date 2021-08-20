August 24th Is National Hydropower Day: Celebrating America’s First Renewable

Washington, D.C., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over a century, hydropower has powered America with renewable energy. In recognition of America’s first renewable resource, National Hydropower Day (NHD) was established as an opportunity to celebrate hydropower’s undeniable contributions to the nation’s clean energy infrastructure, grid resiliency and flexibility, and environmental protections. As the renewable resource that integrates the other renewables, like wind and solar, onto the grid, hydropower will continue to play a prominent role in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of NHD, we are pleased to announce that NHA’s President and CEO, Malcolm Woolf will be interviewing Deputy Secretary David Turk, U.S. Department of Energy, on hydropower’s role in our clean energy future.

WHAT: NHA Interview with David Turk, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

WHEN: 1:30 pm ET, August 24, 2021

HOW TO WATCH: The interview will be available to watch on NHA’s website or on any of its social media platforms:

About Hydropower

In 2020, hydropower was the second largest generator of clean, renewable electricity; representing 7% of total U.S. electricity generation and 37% of renewable electricity generation. The U.S. hydropower fleet is comprised of approximately 2,200 power plants with a total capacity of roughly 102 GW, which includes 93% of U.S. storage capacity (23 GW) pumped storage. Hydropower is also a major job creator, employing 66,500 workers.

Hydropower enables greater integration of variable renewables into the grid by utilizing excess generation, and being ready to produce power during low wind and solar generation periods. Hydropower also has the ability to quickly ramp electricity generation up in response to periods of peak demand. Given that hydropower pairs perfectly with other renewables, such as wind and solar, states throughout the U.S. are recognizing that hydropower is needed to help them meet their clean energy targets.

