Flair Airlines Establishes Edmonton Base and Adds 4 New US Destinations

Edmonton, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues its rapid growth with the announcement of a new base at Edmonton International Airport (IATA: YEG) and an expansion of service that will bring 4 new non-stop US destinations and additional jobs to the Edmonton area.

The Edmonton-based airline continues to strengthen its role in the economic recovery by providing more competition and low fares to stimulate demand in the travel and tourism sector. The new Edmonton-US routes will start this Fall and include non-stop service to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Palm Springs and Hollywood Burbank. Flair is also expanding its domestic network from Edmonton. In addition to existing winter service to Kitchener-Waterloo, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Toronto, Flair is expanding its current summer service from Kelowna and Victoria to extend throughout the winter season.

“Our relationship with Edmonton International Airport will continue to provide benefits to Albertans as our low fares make travel accessible and affordable for everyone. Albertans have been paying way too much for air travel and Flair is here to change that. Having our new 737-8 aircraft and our team members based in Edmonton provides a unique advantage to Flair as we can continue our efficient growth and keep our costs down and our fares low,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines.

The 4 new non-stop US destinations served through Edmonton will operate beginning in December and will extend through spring of 2022. The first US flights will begin December 16th to Las Vegas and Hollywood-Burbank, with other routes starting later that week. Flair will offer 2 flights per week to Phoenix, Palm Springs, and Hollywood-Burbank and 3 flights per week to Las Vegas with fares as low as $99 one way. For more details visit flyflair.com.

“Flair Airlines continues to be a strong partner for our airport. Basing aircraft and crew in Edmonton demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to our region. In addition, these new US destinations will be popular non-stop routes as we rebuild our network. Thank you for your long-term commitment to EIA,” says Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport.

​Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global, states, "Flair Airlines' ongoing investments are a vote of confidence for our region and our business community. These flights will unlock opportunities for businesses across our region, as well as maintain important connections into the United States. Rebuilding air service is a key part of our strategy to drive the economic recovery of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region. Thank you, Flair, for your investment in our region and your continued leadership in our community.”

Flair will base an aircraft and flight crews in Edmonton starting in December. Between direct and indirect employment, Flair estimates 50 new jobs being created in addition to the 75 operations and business staff already headquartered in Edmonton.

The new US destinations join the 7 Canadian destinations Flair currently offers service to in Edmonton. From Edmonton, Flair provides service to Abbotsford, Kelowna, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria.

Flair is succeeding amid an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years. The airline is rapidly expanding to bring ULCC service to Canadians. In 2021, Flair has grown its network to serve 20 Canadian destinations and has already announced service to 6 US destinations later this year. Flair intends to disrupt the Canadian aviation market and bring long over-due competition and low prices to Canadians.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 20 cities across Canada and 6 in the US. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com