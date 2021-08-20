Majic To Host Online Presentation of CGCX

Houston, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, announces it will be hosting an online presentation of its wholly owned subsidiary CGCX.

The Presentation will be hosted on the

Majic Wheels Corp, Inc. website on

August 22nd, 2021, at 19:00 Eastern Time

To view the presentation, investors are invited to register on the Majic website here:

https://majiccorp.co

“We are excited to share more about CGCX with shareholders and prospective investors alike. There has been a rising interest in CGCX’s exchange platform and its ecosystem. We couldn’t be more excited to share CGCX’s current achievements and future” said Dr. Vin Menon, founder of CGCX.

As part of the presentation the Company will be delving into further details about the current roadmap set for the Company’s subsidiary CGCX. Items discussed during the presentation will cover Actual Revenues, Projected Revenues, Business Lines and Planned Upcoming Developments.

Following the online presentation, the Company will be attending a Discord Q&A session to further discuss any questions shareholders may have about the presentation. The Q&A will be hosted on the Company’s usual Discord Channel hosted by Apollo Assets.

The Q&A will take place on August 25th, 2021, at 18:00 Eastern Time

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions and mergers. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

