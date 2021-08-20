Have a Smokin’ Back to School Season with Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to school means back to busy, which is why Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it easier for families to enjoy the season with its Family Pack discount and Kids Eat Free Sunday offers!

School nights call for homework, sports practice, tutoring and, of course, cooking dinner for the family. Luckily for Dickey’s fans, the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is offering $5 off of its Family Packs with the code “5offpacks” from now until 8/29 to help make a packed after-school schedule run smoothly! Dickey’s Classic Family Pack is perfect for the whole family with one pound of brisket, one pound of pulled pork, medium sides of potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, fresh dinner rolls and your choice of sauce.

But that’s not all. With weekends being just as busy, families can head to Dickey’s every Sunday for a convenient meal because Kids Eat Free at the world’s largest barbecue concept all day long! That’s right. Every Sunday, children can receive a free Kids Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code KEFOLO.* Between its Kids Meat Plate, Kids Slider Plate and Kids Chicken Nugget Meal, Dickey’s has dinner covered for all types of eaters.

“Dickey’s is a true family brand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We know back to school can be a crazy time for families, so we wanted to provide an easy dinner option at a reasonable price for every busy body. Planning dinner doesn’t have to be stressful, especially when our slow-smoked, Texas-style barbecue is a convenient, delicious solution any day of the week.”

*One Kids Meal per check with a minimum $10 purchase. Available at participating Dickey’s locations only. Kids 12 and under. Not valid with any other coupons, offers, discounts or promotions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

