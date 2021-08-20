How to Improve the Quality of a Press Release Headline with Google

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, has been helping companies of all industries and sizes deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

A crucial component of Newswire's continued success lies not only in its robust SaaS platform and the expertise of its Media and Marketing team but also in its ability to leverage tools and resources to improve and strengthen its clients' content.

One of those resources is Google, the ideal research tool that can influence a company's search engine results (SEO) performance and their ability to craft attention-grabbing headlines that pique the interest of their target audience.

It's estimated that Google receives 5.6 billion searches a day, which makes breaking through the noise, especially for small and midsize companies, a tall task. But not impossible.

"Yes, there's more content on the internet than we can consume in a lifetime, but with our expertise and proven process, we're able to help our clients identify newsworthy angles that speak directly to their niche, target audience, and relevant media publications," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "The key component to the success of any press release is the headline, and Google is one of the many resources we lean on to understand what people are searching for so we can craft our content accordingly."

Google is an invaluable tool that companies of all sizes and industries can use to improve the quality of their press release headlines. Here are a few benefits of doing so:

Research - Use Google to uncover the intricacies of a particular niche and learn what consumers are searching for, the common topics of discussion, and more. From there, the data can be used to identify press release topics, and then create headlines that speak directly to the target audience. SEO - To build on the latter point, it's important to infuse a relevant SEO keyword in the press release headline to better the odds of the piece of content ranking for that particular keyword. Trends - Keep an eye on Google trends and set up Google Alerts to monitor key brand terms, the industry, and even competitors. And, in its simplest state, perform Google searches of keywords to see the type of content that's being published, the search queries people are using, and the suggestions Google offers around a specific keyword. The insights gleaned from this research can help companies understand the next course of action for not only their press release writing but the headlines of their press releases as well.

