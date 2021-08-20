Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Information Regarding Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from government and public health authorities, Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is providing an update on its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time).



Given the current circumstances, the location of the Meeting will be the Trust's head office, located at 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5. The Trust will be restricting physical access to the Meeting to registered and beneficial unitholders and formally appointed proxyholders.

Unitholders and any other interested persons who are unable or not permitted to attend the Meeting in person have the opportunity to listen to the Meeting live through an audio conference call. Please see below the dial-in details to participate in the live conference call:

Dial-In Numbers : 1-877-876-9176 or 1-785-424-1670

Conference ID# : 82421

Date : August 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto Time)

A copy of the pdf presentation will be available prior to the conference call on the Trust's website at http://firmcapital.com/fcareit/.

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to listen to the management update.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. The Trust has ownership interests in a total of 1,846 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the timing and amount of Trust Units and Debentures that may be acquired under the normal course issuer bid and the Trust's future business plans. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the U.S. real estate market generally or those specific markets in which the Trust holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Trust to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those described in the Trust’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.firmcapital.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Poklar Mark Goldreich President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (416) 635-0221 (416) 635-0221

For Investor Relations information, please contact:



Victoria Moayedi

Director, Investor Relations

(416) 635-0221