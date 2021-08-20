TAAT™ Distributor for U.K. and Ireland Places CAD $1,075,000 Order, Public Health England Issues Confirmation of Registration Authorizing TAAT™ to be Sold in Great Britain

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for two containers of TAAT™ valued at €720,000 (approximately CAD $1,075,000) from a wholesaler based in London, England who will be the exclusive distributor for TAAT™ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In a press release dated April 30, 2021 , the Company announced that this same distributor had placed an initial purchase order of €100,000 (approximately CAD $149,000), and subsequently detailed in a May 20, 2021 press release the competitive advantages TAAT™ would have compared to other tobacco brands in the United Kingdom, where tobacco cigarettes must be sold in “plain packaging”, as shown below. The Company’s distributor has also been granted a Confirmation of Registration to the Tobacco and Related Products and Regulatory Competent Authority from Public Health England, providing clearance for TAAT™ to be sold in all of Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales).

The launch of TAAT™ in the United Kingdom will coincide with anticipated market changes in the coming years resulting from the planned withdrawal of Philip Morris International from the tobacco cigarette category in the U.K. by the end of the decade, which the firm announced in late July 20211. With the recent ban of menthol cigarettes in the United Kingdom as of May 20, 20202, TAAT™ Menthol can provide legal-aged smokers who preferred mentholated tobacco cigarettes a familiar flavour profile that cannot be had with any combustible tobacco product in the country. Additionally, TAAT™ will be sold in the United Kingdom at an attractive price point compared to leading brands of tobacco cigarettes, which stands to allow legal-aged smokers in the United Kingdom to benefit from a cost savings by switching to TAAT™.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Less than four months after our distributor for the U.K. and Ireland placed their initial purchase order valued at CAD $149,000, we are very pleased to have already received a second order for several times that amount, in addition to clearance from Public Health England for TAAT™ to be sold in all of Great Britain. We fully support Philip Morris International’s plan to stop selling tobacco cigarettes in the U.K., not just because it creates opportunities for us as we enter that market, but also because it validates what we’ve been saying all along… that smokers of legal age deserve access to a better choice than tobacco cigarettes. After adding distribution for TAAT™ in seven new U.S. states in two months we are thrilled to be executing our first international launches as the next chapter in our journey to make TAAT™ a global brand in the USD $814 billion tobacco industry.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

